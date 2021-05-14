DENVER (CBS4) – Something exciting will happen in the early morning sky on May 26 and we’re hoping for clear weather across Colorado so you can see it. If the sky cooperates you’ll have less than 15 minutes to see a total lunar eclipse.

It’s the Super Flower Blood Moon and Colorado is right on the eastern edge of locations that will see it. The eclipse will not be visible in the eastern half of the United States, Europe or Africa.

FOR COLORADO

Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:44:58 a.m.

Total Eclipse Begins: 5:11:26 a.m.

Eclipse Maximum: 5:18:42 a.m.

Total Eclipse Ends: 5:25:54 a.m.

To see specific times for your city or town click here and then enter your location.

Let’s break down the name Super Flower Blood Moon.

Super – since the moon will be in perigee, which is the closest point to Earth on it’s orbit, it is a supermoon and this one happens to be the closest of the year. This makes it appear bigger and brighter in the sky.

Flower – the May full moon is often called the Flower Moon since so many flowers are blooming this time of year. Other less common names include the Corn Planting Moon, Milk Moon and Hare Moon.

Blood – during the total lunar eclipse the moon will appear red as it passes through Earth’s shadow.

This lunar eclipse will be the first of four over the next two years. The next one will be in November and is considered a deep partial eclipse because it won’t be totally full, but close.