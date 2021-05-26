CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
(CBS4) – The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse wasn’t easy to see in Colorado, thanks to some cloud cover early Wednesday morning. But Colorado State University got a pretty good look.

A photo taken from the campus in Fort Collins showed the moon at near-total eclipse at around 5 a.m.

People living in India and China got a pretty good look at the moon, where it definitely had a red glow.

CHANDIGARH, INDIA – MAY 26: A full moon event, known as the Super Blood Moon seen on May 26, 2021 in Chandigarh, India. The first total lunar eclipse in two years is set to take place on May 26 and it will be a Super blood moon. It will also be visible from some parts of the Pacific, the Atlantic, and the Indian ocean. This is a Super Blood Moon, where the moon appears reddish orange in colour and really big as well as it is a full moon and the satellite is closest to Earth. The eclipsed Moon is dimly illuminated by red-orange light left over from all of the sunsets and sunrises occurring around the world at that time. (Photo by Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The full eclipse lasted about 15 minutes, while the whole cosmic show lasted five hours. A partial eclipse began as the moon edged into the Earth’s outer shadow, called the penumbra, before moving more fully into the main shadow and then reversing the process.

HOHHOT, CHINA – MAY 26, 2021 – Photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows a total lunar eclipse in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China. (credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

