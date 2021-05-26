(CBS4) – The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse wasn’t easy to see in Colorado, thanks to some cloud cover early Wednesday morning. But Colorado State University got a pretty good look.
Moon magic 🌖
This morning’s #supermoon was in full lunar eclipse over Ram Country.#ColoradoState pic.twitter.com/1t6ANcM0Nl
— Colorado State University (@ColoradoStateU) May 26, 2021
A photo taken from the campus in Fort Collins showed the moon at near-total eclipse at around 5 a.m.
People living in India and China got a pretty good look at the moon, where it definitely had a red glow.
The full eclipse lasted about 15 minutes, while the whole cosmic show lasted five hours. A partial eclipse began as the moon edged into the Earth’s outer shadow, called the penumbra, before moving more fully into the main shadow and then reversing the process.