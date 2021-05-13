CRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven cult members have been officially charged after the mummified body of their leader of the “Love Has Won” cult was found. Deputies in Saguache County found Amy Carlson’s mummified body in a home in Crestone after a call from the father of a 2-year-old who said his son was being held in the home.
Carlson, who also went by Lia, started her foray into the world of Love Has Won in 2006, according to her family during an appearance on “Dr. Phil” in September 2020.READ MORE: ‘Americas COVID-19 Memorial’ Using Art To Heal, Unity Pandemic Survivors
The cult seems to have first been founded in Crestone but it is believed that is not where Carlson died, even though that’s where her mummified body was found decorated with glitter and Christmas lights. Carlson had been ill for some time, and authorities say foul play is not suspected in her passing.READ MORE: Some RMNP Trails May Not Open For Full Year Inside Burn Zones Of State's Two Largest Wildfires
Seven cult members were arrested after the discovery: Christopher Royer, Sarah Rudolph, Jason Castillo, John Robertson, Obduia Franco, Ryan Kramer and Karin Raymond. They face charges related to abuse of a corpse and child abuse.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Governor's Office Lifts Face Mask Mandate For Those Who Are Vaccinated
After Kramer and Raymond were released from jail, they spoke with CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. When asked if they believed Carlson would be in reincarnated, they said they didn’t know but Kramer added, “Maybe she will come off a starship.”