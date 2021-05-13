BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse has introduced legislation to designate the U.S. Post Office located at 1905 15th Street in Boulder as the “Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building.” Talley was killed in the line of duty on March 22, during the King Soopers shooting in Boulder.

Ten people were killed in the shooting and the gunman arrested. Talley was killed within seconds of entering the store with two other officers. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said additional police officers, a deputy and an open space ranger all tried to enter the store less than 30 seconds later.

Rep. Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder.

The bill is also supported by Colorado Representatives Ken Buck, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Doug Lamborn, Ed Perlmutter and Lauren Boebert.

“Officer Eric Talley is a true American hero. He gave his life protecting others, and his service and his sacrifice for the Boulder community will not soon be forgotten,” said Neguse in a statement. “With the naming of the 15th Street Post Office in Boulder after Officer Talley, we hope in a small way we may help honor his memory, his family, and ensure future generations know of his service to our community.”

“Officer Eric Talley loved the Boulder community. His actions, along with those of his fellow officers, undoubtedly saved dozens of our neighbors’ lives,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold in a statement. “Eric’s career and bravery on March 22nd epitomize his commitment to protecting and serving all of us. The renaming of the post office to honor Officer Talley will stand as a reminder of our community’s support and appreciation for his and his family’s sacrifice.”

“The Boulder Police Department and the City of Boulder are greatly honored by this memorial renaming of a local post office branch after BPD Officer Eric Talley,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver in a statement. “Officer Talley exemplified excellence in policing, and was always eager to implement new methods to advance public safety in Boulder. Advancing fearlessly in the face of grave danger, he gave his life to protect others in an act of supreme bravery and sacrifice. Our community can never repay Officer Talley and his family, but we will never forget, and this official renaming is a key part of our remembrance.”

This week marks National Police Week, as designated by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.