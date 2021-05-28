(CBS4) – A bill to honor the Boulder police officer who was killed during the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store is moving forward. It would name the post office building on 15th Street in Boulder the “Officer Eric H. Talley Post Office Building.”
The bill passed out of a U.S. House committee on Friday.
Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, sponsored the bill and it has the full support of Colorado’s Congressional delegation.
Neguse called Eric Talley “a true American hero who gave his life protecting others.” He was killed in the line of duty on March 22 when he entered the store while an active shooter was inside.
Ten people in all were killed in the shooting and the gunman was arrested.
Earlier, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement that “the renaming of the post office to honor Officer Talley will stand as a reminder of our community’s support and appreciation for his and his family’s sacrifice.” Mayor Sam Weaver also said “Officer Talley exemplified excellence in policing … advancing fearlessly in the face of grave danger, he gave his life to protect others in an act of supreme bravery and sacrifice.”