COVID In Denver: Some Guidelines Still In Place As Memorial Day Weekend Activities Get GoingWhile enjoying the Memorial Day weekend, there are still some COVID-19 guidelines in place depending on where you will be recreating.

Colorado State Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Site Will Close Next MonthOne of the mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado is closing next month. The community site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will close on June 14.

33-Year-Old Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel Trujillo Dies From COVID ComplicationsThe Denver Sheriff Department is mourning after another deputy has died from COVID.

Vaccinated Veterans May Not Yet Be Entered To Win $1 Million PrizeSome veterans are not currently among those who will get a chance at the $1 million Colorado lottery prizes.

Some Coloradans Unable To Verify COVID Vaccination Through State DatabaseAfter being told a COVID-19 vaccination qualifies Coloradans to win one of five different $1 million prizes, many asked how the state knows who is eligible.

Denver Parks And Recreation Begins Second Phase Of Reopening Rec Centers Next MonthThe second phase of reopening Denver Recreation Centers, outdoor pools, registered programs and activities will begin June 7.