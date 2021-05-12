(CBS4) – First Gentleman Marlon Reis says he’s proud of how hard Gov. Jared Polis has worked in the past year as Colorado has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. He shared his comment as he wished his fiancé a happy birthday on Wednesday. Polis turns 46 on May 12.
Reis said he “snuck” onto Polis’s Facebook page to share happy birthday wishes and posted the following message:
“I want you to know how proud CJ, Cora, Gia, and I are of you! This past year has been challenging for all of us and I’m so thankful to have you in my life. It makes me proud to see first-hand how hard you work every day for Coloradans.”
“We are so lucky to have you in our lives, and we love you!”
“Happy Birthday, Jared!”
Polis and Reis got engaged in early December. Reis told The Colorado Sun that Polis proposed while he was in the midst of battling COVID-19. The longtime partners both got confirmed cases of COVID earlier this winter.
Reis’s coronavirus case got bad enough that he had to go to the hospital, and before he went he said Polis got on one knee and asked to marry him. He was released from the hospital a few days later and has fully recovered from COVID-19. Polis has, too. There have been more than 6,500 deaths due to COVID across Colorado.
Polis is the first openly gay governor in the United States.