WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– John Power Swenson was sentenced to life in prison in the beating death of his 75-year-old grandmother. Police were conducting a welfare check when they found her body.
Police in Westminster were called for a welfare check on Linda Shomberg at her apartment in the East Bay Senior Housing complex at 3720 68th Avenue on Dec. 9, 2019.
When officers arrived, they found Shomberg in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor. She was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Swenson, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he killed his grandmother after she expressed displeasure in his life choices.