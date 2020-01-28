Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– John Power Swenson has been charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of his 75-year-old grandmother. Police were conducting a welfare check when they found her body.
Police in Westminster were called for a welfare check on Linda Shomberg at her apartment in the East Bay Senior Housing complex at 3720 68th Avenue on Dec. 9, 2019.
When officers arrived, they found Shomberg in a pool of blood on the bedroom floor. She was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Swenson, 24, appeared in Adams County District Court on Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.