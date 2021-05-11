DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday afternoon that would defy the state indoor face mask mandate. They claim the resolution allows residents to choose how to protect themselves from COVID-19.
The resolution also states that wearing a face mask indoors in Douglas County is not mandatory regardless of vaccination status. It also states that businesses cannot be fined.READ MORE: Victims Identified In Colorado Springs Mass Shooting At Birthday Party
The state mandate requires face masks or coverings indoors unless 80% of people are vaccinated. Gov. Jared Polis amended and extended the face-covering executive order on May 3.READ MORE: David Torrez Gets 45 Years After Shooting Estranged Wife's Companion 7 Times
Commissioners say that language in the executive order has “both concerned and confused Douglas County residents and business owners. Douglas County commissioners claim the executive order deprives “citizens of fundamental constitutional rights.”MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Rush On Wedding Planning Due To New Engagements, 2020 Postponements
RELATED: Colorado Businesses Left Trying To Figure Out How Enforce New Mask Order