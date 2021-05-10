DENVER (CBS4) – There are more law enforcement agencies and businesses across the state accepting the Colorado Digital ID. Gov. Jared Polis announced the growing list on Monday.
A total of 14 police departments accept the Colorado Digital ID as proof of identity, age and address during traffic stops, including Denver. More than 425 restaurants, bars, businesses and state agencies also accept it.READ MORE: Colorado State Trooper Hit On I-70: 'This Has To Stop'
Polis signed an executive order in 2019 to authorize it as a legal form of identification.READ MORE: Gabriel Samora Accused Of Shooting 2 People Near Denver's Capitol Hill Neighborhood
The myColorado app allows residents to store their license or state-issued ID on their smartphone.MORE NEWS: COVID In Douglas County: Commissioners Propose Resolution Defying Colorado Indoor Face Mask Mandate