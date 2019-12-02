DENVER (CBS4) – As of Dec. 1, digital identification is now allowed at state agencies in Colorado. Colorado residents can also use their Digital ID as proof of identification, age or address at stores and businesses.
The myColorado app allows residents to store their license or state issued ID on their smartphone.
“This has even more security features than that plastic card. It includes advanced security features, a free-floating hologram image that moves when the digital ID is rotated, with the ability to press the ID and enlarge the text, and a barcode that can be scanned, the same as a physical ID,” said Gov. Jared Polis in October.
But, don’t get rid of your physical ID yet.
“During the transition to Digital ID, you’ll need your physical ID for interactions with state law enforcement and for use with Colorado government agencies and businesses who aren’t yet set up to accept Colorado Digital ID. You’ll also need your physical ID for use at airports,” the state’s website states.
Law enforcement agencies are “encouraged” to accept Digital ID by Nov. 30, 2020.