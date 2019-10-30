Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Now there’s a new way to show identification in Colorado if you happen to leave your wallet at home. “myColorado” is a new app that allows you to store your driver’s license or state-issued ID.
The app allows users to present that digital form of identification in place of a physical car. Gov. Jared Polis talked about the new app on Wednesday and said the digital IDs will actually be more secure.
“This has even more security features than that plastic card. It includes advanced security features, a free-floating hologram image that moves when the digital ID is rotated, with the ability to press the ID and enlarge the text, and a barcode that can be scanned, the same as a physical ID,” said Polis.
Law enforcement officers in Colorado will not accept the digital version just yet. The state said they are working on that. Colorado residents also cannot use the digital ID at the airport.
LINK: myColorado
