Denver Zoo Cares For Animals During Cold Snap, Reopens To VisitorsThe bitter cold temperatures combined with snow kept visitors away from the Denver Zoo on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the zoo reopened to visitors, although an hour later than normal.

Denver Weather: Another Record Broken As Temperatures Plunge To Near ZeroThe temperature in Denver officially dropped to 3 degrees above zero early Wednesday morning. It was cold enough to shatter the previous record low for October 30.

Snow Reports: Denver Gets A Foot, Now 12th Snowiest October On RecordThe back-to-back storms that slammed Denver and the Front Range this week brought a about a foot of fluffy snow. Other areas saw even more.

Colorado Halloween Weather: Not As Cold Just In Time For Trick Or TreatingAfter a record breaking cold snap across Colorado with single digit temperatures from Grand Junction to Denver things will slowly turn around just in time for Halloween.