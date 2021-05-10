DENVER (CBS4) – Documents from the Denver Police Department allege Gabriel Samora, 27, shot two people on Sunday afternoon. The shootings spanned multiple blocks and ended in Cherry Creek.
Denver police first responded to a report of a shooting near 11th and Acoma Street. They say Samora was arguing with someone near 10th and Acoma and later shot that person in the leg.
CBS4 was at both scenes and saw at least one person being loaded into an ambulance near 10th and Cherokee Street.
Two other people starting chasing Samora. Police say the suspect then shot one of the people in the chest after a physical fight.
An officer then started chasing Samora who allegedly jumped into Cherry Creek near 9th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. Samora was then arrested.
CBS4 also witnessed dive crews searching for something in the creek.
Samora and the two victims were taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how they are doing.
Samora faces two counts of attempted first degree murder.