DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two males were sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon in connection to a shooting investigation near 11th Avenue and Broadway. Police say they arrested one person.
Details about the victims and suspect were not released.
It’s not clear the circumstances of the shooting.
CBS4 saw officers combing a scene at 11th Ave. near Broadway and other officers investigating a scene near 10th Avenue and Cherokee Street. At least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance.
Officers were also seen walking up and down the sidewalk and embankment above Cherry Creek. It appeared water rescue team members were searching for something in the creek.
That ambulance and another then left the scene with lights and sirens on.
It’s not clear if both scenes are related.