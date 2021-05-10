(CBS4) – About 80% of health care workers in Colorado have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said it is acceptable for you to ask your doctor if they are vaccinated during his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.

He did point out because of privacy laws, they do not have to answer.

“This is a subject I really feel strongly about,” Hnida said. He said it goes farther than just knowing what someone’s vaccination status is. He said it’s about feeling confident you will not get ill from a visit to an office, clinic or hospital.

He also said there’s a philosophical and ethical basis around the question.

“‘Do I have a health care provider who really doesn’t care to get vaccinated?’ That’s what it really boils down to at this point in time. We certainly would have a difference of opinion about vaccination and that makes a big difference of just how close our relationship is.”

“I think a really big thing at this point in time is … if you are in the business of health care, I want you to care about my health as well as your own health,” Hnida said.

“If someone is saying ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ if your goal is safety, information and effectiveness after a devastating pandemic, perhaps it’s time for me and the provider to say ‘See ya. It’s time for something new.'”