By Danielle Chavira
Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, Interstate 70

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol shared more information to a possible bomb scare on Interstate 70 on Saturday. The investigation caused the interstate to be closed in both directions near the Eisenhower Tunnels for about four hours.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

CSP says the received 911 calls about a driver with a possible explosive or incendiary device inside the vehicle. Investigators now say it was all a misunderstanding and mental health was a factor.

The driver was evaluated, and investigators say he was not a threat to himself or anyone else. He was not taken into custody and cooperated with investigators, CSP says.

I-70 was reopened at around 5:30 p.m. No one was hurt.

