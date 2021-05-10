SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol shared more information to a possible bomb scare on Interstate 70 on Saturday. The investigation caused the interstate to be closed in both directions near the Eisenhower Tunnels for about four hours.
CSP says the received 911 calls about a driver with a possible explosive or incendiary device inside the vehicle. Investigators now say it was all a misunderstanding and mental health was a factor.
The driver was evaluated, and investigators say he was not a threat to himself or anyone else. He was not taken into custody and cooperated with investigators, CSP says.
I-70 was reopened at around 5:30 p.m. No one was hurt.