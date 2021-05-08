CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 was closed Saturday afternoon for “police activity” near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels. Colorado State Patrol says the incident is being investigated on the westbound side of the tunnels, but both directions of travel are closed.

(credit: CDOT)

CSP tells CBS4 they received a report of an “incendiary device” inside a Kia SUV, but investigators are looking into the matter now.

(credit: CDOT)

CSP says people who spoke with a person associated with the vehicle called 911.

CSP says westbound drivers can use Highway 6 over Loveland Pass as an alternative. Eastbound drivers do not have an alternative at this point.

Danielle Chavira