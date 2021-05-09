FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was arrested after he was found with drugs, guns and stolen items inside a stolen car on Sunday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded after 10 a.m. to a stalled vehicle that was blocking traffic near the intersection of West 84th Avenue and Pecos Street. The vehicle was still in drive. A man was passed out in the driver's seat. Deputies noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
As the deputies made contact, the man woke up and tried to flee the scene by backing into patrol vehicles. The man was taken into custody without incident.
Then, a handgun was found on the driver’s seat and another handgun was found inside the cab of the vehicle.
Approximately 20 catalytic converters were found in the back seat of the vehicle. Each one is valued about $1,500. Deputies also found about 50 credit cards, an unknown amount of methamphetamine, and several silver coins that are suspected of being taken during a burglary.
The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Dillon. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Ulices Venzor. He was found to have six active warrants for his arrest.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?