MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wiggins Police Department want vehicle owners to be aware of catalytic converter thefts. Police shared pictures of two suspects in an attempted theft recently.
They want residents to let them know if they see a 2018 dark blue Ford F-150 truck. It has two doors, dark rims and an extended cab.
Police say two thefts happened near 4th Avenue and Dickson Street, and the attempted theft happened near 11th Avenue and Osprey Way.
Last week, Denver police says they received 108 reports of catalytic converter theft in January 2021. In January 2020, DPD received one.
One woman who fell victim told CBS4, "I'd rather give you a $150 if you won't steal a $900 piece from my car."
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Wiggins Police Department or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.