DENVER (CBS4) — Saturday night nearly turned deadly for Denver police. An Denver police officer was shot in the leg. Police launched a search for the shooter.

“Officers were called to the 4200 block of Alcott on report of an unknown individual on a porch that they did not belong at,” explains Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas.

When officers responded they were attacked.

“As they approached that location officers were fired upon,” Thomas said.

Immediately the situation turned dire. One officer was shot in the leg.

“One officer was struck and went down at that location. Fellow officers were able to secure that individual again rendering aid,” said Thomas.

As officers were tending to the injured officer, the person who fired the shot got away.

Paramedics responded quickly and took the wounded officer to Denver Health. He was admitted in critical condition and was immediately taken into surgery. Denver Police’s top brass came to the hospital and met with the officer’s family.

“To comfort the family as they are grieving this situation,” said Thomas.

Back at the scene police scoured the area for their suspect.

“We’ve got a several block radius covered. We do not know if we have a suspect in custody. We do have a number of individuals of interest that have been detained,” said Thomas.

Denver police are still looking for a suspect. If you have any information they are asking you to call them.