DENVER (CBS4) — So far it’s not clear if a suspect has been arrested after a Denver police officer was shot in the leg over the weekend. It happened on Saturday in northwest Denver.
On Monday morning CBS4 reported that the last known condition listing for the officer was "critical," but an update on that is expected later in the day.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Alcott Street, located in the Sunnyside neighborhood. There was a report of a suspicious person on a porch of a home with a gun.
When police got there, they were attacked by the suspect, who was firing shots.
One of those shots struck the officer, and the suspect got away somehow.
As part of the investigation that followed, a police spokesman said a "individuals of interest have been detained" but so far there has been no elaboration on that.
The Denver Police Department said the officer has had a support system around him at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released.