DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and firefighters responded to an apartment at 8330 Quincy Avenue for a suspected drug operation. First responders were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say a SWAT team took one man into custody.
Police say crews found possible hazardous material prompting officers to dress in hazmat suits before entering the building.
One man, Chris Brown, says he lives near the suspect apartment and heard announcements by SWAT team members for two people to come out of the home.
Brown says SWAT team members hit the door with a device three times before it opened. They then continued to demand the people inside to come out.
Brown says a man in his 20s and a young woman came out and were escorted out by officers.
It’s not clear what crews have found so far.