Pena Boulevard Closure Will Add 15 Minutes To Travel Time To DIAThose heading to Denver International Airport will encounter some traffic delays next week. Pena Boulevard will be closed at Jackson Gap overnight on May 8, May 11, and May 15.

1 hour ago

All Remaining Charges Dropped Against 5 In Last Summer's Protest At Aurora Police District 1 StationThe Adams County District Attorney has dismissed all remaining charges against five people from the July 3, 2020 protest in Aurora. Felony and misdemeanor charges will be dropped against Lillian House, Joel Northam, Whitney Lucero, Terrance Roberts, and Trey Quinn for the protest outside the Aurora Police District 1 Station.

1 hour ago

DA: Officer Richard Steidell Justified In Shooting And Injuring Boulder Gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi AlissaThe Boulder County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday its decision that Officer Richard Steidell was justified in firing his handgun at Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa during Alissa's attack on shoppers and staff at a King Soopers on March 22.

1 hour ago

Jarvis Gates Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Rotasha Pryor-ThomasJarvis Gates was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 32-year-old woman. Rotasha Pryor-Thomas was found dead on Nov. 2, 2019 at the Chalet Motel on Alameda Avenue and Harlan Street.

1 hour ago

Colorado Lawmaker Rep. Richard Holtorf, Who Used Racially Charged Term 'Buckwheat,' ReprimandedA Republican lawmaker in Colorado was reprimanded Thursday after calling a colleague "Buckwheat" during debate on legislation -- a racist term that provoked outcry from Democrats at a time when America is confronting its history of discrimination. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Donate To A Colorado Nonprofit Fund Program Allows Taxpayers To Easily Help Eligible State-Registered CharitiesThe deadline to file your taxes was extended to May 17 this year and, for those receiving a refund, there is an easy way Coloradans can use that money to support great causes.

4 hours ago