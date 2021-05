Dumb Friends League Hopes To Save Animals With Annual Furry ScurryThe start of May also begins one of the biggest fundraisers for the Dumb Friends League. The Furry Scurry provides life-changing services for homeless pets and horses that come to the Dumb Friends League every day.

Northern Colorado Volunteer Group Loads Up Sandbags In Preparation Of Springtime In The RockiesChurch groups which make up the SERVE 6.8 partnership gathered on Saturday to fill sandbags for residents in northern Colorado.

Denver Broncos Add Depth To Defense With Final 3 Picks In This Year's NFL DraftThe Denver Broncos finished with 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the final three coming in the seventh round.

Adams County Sheriff's Deputies Find .22 Caliber Shell Casings At Shooting Scene Outside CSP OfficeThe Adams County Sheriff's Office says multiple .22 caliber shell casings were found at the scene of a shooting outside the Colorado State Patrol office on Highway 85 in Commerce City.

Police Chase In Adams County Ends With Deputy Injured, Suspects In CustodyOne Adams County Sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a police chase on Interstate 70.

Protesters Gather Following Controversial Arrest Of Karen GarnerGroups of people protested in Loveland on Saturday following days of controversy surrounding the Loveland Police Department.

