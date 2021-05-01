DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens Amusement Park reopened to the public on Saturday. The theme park did not open last season due to pandemic restrictions.
Now, Elitch is allowed to operate at 43% of overall capacity and no reservations will be required. New health and safety measures are in place.
Anyone older than 2 years will be required to wear a face covering. Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides or attractions.
“Excitement, happiness. We were locked up for such a long time. Feels good to be back out here and have fun,” said one fan.
The park is encouraging online ticket purchases and contactless payments.
The park opened to season passholders last weekend. The park is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.