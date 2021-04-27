DENVER (CBS4) — After opening for Season Pass holders last weekend, Elitch Gardens announced Tuesday it will open to all guests on Saturday — at 43% capacity. No reservations are required but guests are encouraged to visit ElitchGardens.com/Update to check on capacity before arrival.
The theme park did not open last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened last Saturday at 18% of normal capacity, which is 3,200 guests.
The hope is that the capacity limit will continue to be eased in upcoming months, allowing more people to enjoy a day of fun at the park.
The rides are sprayed and wiped down after every cycle.
Guests and team members will undergo a verbal screening upon arrival each day. Additionally, team members receive a temperature check.
Masks are mandatory. The only exceptions will be for children aged 2 and under and while guests are eating or drinking.