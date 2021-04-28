(CBS4) – In a sign that Coloradans are fully embracing legalized sports betting, the state reached yet another milestone last month. The Colorado Department of Revenue’s Division of Gaming says total wages hit the $2 billion mark in March 2021. That’s double the number that the state hit in December, when the state first reached the $1 billion milestone.
Legal sports betting was introduced in Colorado in May of 2020.
A Division of Gaming news release stated that basketball “dominated the betting” in March. Professional basketball brought in $106.9 million in wagers that were placed with retail and online operators. The complete Top 5 was as follows:
1. Pro basketball, $106.9 million
2. College Basketball, $70.9 million
3. Hockey, $13.7 million
4. Tennis, $10.8
5. Soccer, $8.9 million
The following facts about the month are from the Division of Gaming:
– The total handle for March 2021 came in at $300,990,842, a 12.9% increase over the prior month.
– Taxes collected by the state in March 2021 from sports betting wagers totaled $1,060,854.
– Mobile betting continues to account for a majority of the total betting handle, with 98% of wagers made online and 2% of wagers placed in a retail location.