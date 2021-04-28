After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'As more Coloradans get vaccinated, an unvaccinated group is seeing a worrisome increase in cases. The rates for people between 11 and 17 have more than doubled since the start of the month.

Gov. Jared Polis Signs Law To Import Prescription Drugs From Canada & International MarketsColorado is at the front of the pack as states across the country look to lower prescription drug costs.

COVID In Colorado: Antibody Treatment Now Available To Colorado PatientsA new antibody treatment that was once administered to former President Donald Trump is now widely available to people coming down with COVID-19.

Gov. Jared Polis: Mask Requirements 'Don't Apply To Groups Of Vaccinated People In Colorado'Gov. Jared Polis said there is no mask wearing requirement in our state for groups of people who are all fully vaccinated.

'Get The Second Dose': Weld County Health Clinic Getting Proactive In Vaccine DistributionSoon, vaccine supply could surpass demand, leading to new challenges in the race toward herd immunity. At Sunrise Community Health in Weld County, staff members are working with people who are hesitant or not in a rush to get their vaccine, as well as making sure patients get their second shot.

COVID In Colorado: Biggest Increase In Cases Among Children 11-17 Years OldThe number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado. The total is at 622 patients as of Tuesday.