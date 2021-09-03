(CBS4)- The Colorado Division of Gaming has released the numbers on July’s sports betting in the state and it showed a 206% increase over the numbers in the same month in 2020.
According to the CDG, the total handle, or amount of money wagered by bettors, in July 2021 was $181,327,994 compared with $59,186,619 in July of 2020. However, the total handle in July was a 21% decrease from the amount of money wagered in June this year. The CDG reports that the state collected $999,110 in taxes from sports betting wagers in the month of July.
Baseball was the most wagered upon sport in July with $61 million in bets placed with basketball second at 27%. Soccer was third with $13 million in wagers and tennis fourth at $12 million. Surprisingly, table tennis rounded out the top five with $8 million in wagers placed.
Nearly all of the wagers were placed through mobile betting sites with the CDG reporting that 99% of wagers were made online and only 1% were made in retail locations.
The July 2021 Sports Betting Monthly Proceeds report can be viewed on the Division of Gaming’s website at sbg.colorado.gov/sports-betting-monthly-proceeds-reports.