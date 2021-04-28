(CBS4)- Students at the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University will have to be vaccinated from COVID-19 before the fall semester in 2021. Both schools made the announcement Wednesday.

CU Boulder officials say faculty, staff and students will be able to prove they’ve been vaccinated starting May 15, however the university says a method to do so will be announced later, possibly the week of May 10. Those who’ve been vaccinated will need to provide the dates when they received their shots and a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card.

CU Boulder says the deadline to provide the information will be Sept. 15, 2021. Officials say they are currently working on a process to handle exemption requests.

Asking about a student or faculty member’s vaccine status will not be allowed, officials say. Campus visitors will not be required to prove their vaccination status.

Colorado State University says its campuses in Fort Collins and Pueblo will have similar measures. The new requirements are expected to be finalized on May 6 when the Board of Governors of the CSU system meets.

“This action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the vaccines is clear and compelling, and it is in line with other typical, existing vaccine requirements for students on our campuses. We believe it is also in keeping with the best guidance received from federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of returning to in-person learning as soon as possible – and to the fullest extent possible – under public health guidelines. We recognize that people come to this issue from a variety of perspectives, and the exemptions allowed under state and federal law will be fully available to all faculty, staff, and students once the requirement is in place,” CSU officials stated in a news release on Wednesday.

Further details about CSU’s process were not released.