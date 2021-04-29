(CBS4) – Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Colorado will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination if they want to step foot on campus next fall. It’s one of several colleges in the state where the requirement will be in place.

William Cassidy is a freshman at CU and spoke with CBS4 about the change on campus on Wednesday a few hours after the University of Colorado system’s announcement.

“I think it’s a pretty solid idea,” Cassidy said. “It really incentivizes everyone getting vaccines, and it helps us get a higher amount of immunity here.”

CU Boulder Ken McConnellogue says the change is important for more than just the health and safety of “our campuses and the communities where they reside.”

“But also as much as possible to get our students and faculty and staff back to the normal campus experience which we think will enhance their academic success and their personal growth,” he said. “We have a vaccine policy now that deals with things like measles, mumps and rubella. We have opt outs, and students can opt out for religious for medical reasons, and we will do the same thing here. They can go through a process to request an exemption.”

Cassidy got his second shot last weekend. He hopes other students will similarly get vaccinated by next fall.

“That’ll be enough time for everyone to get it, and since the school is offering out vaccines to students now, there’s no reason that a student cant get it by then,” said Cassidy.