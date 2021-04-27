(CBS4) – The single dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is again available in the United States, although it could take some time for it to be commonly available in Colorado. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida explained the decision to take it is a personal decision in his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.

“The advice will really be made on an individual basis and that is the risk versus the benefits,” Hnida explained.

The vaccine distribution was halted after reports of women developed serious, life-threatening blood clots. Hnida explained that for women aged 50 and younger the risk of developing those clots appears to be about one in 80,000 as compared to one in a million for other populations.

One of the main benefits of the Janssen vaccine is its convenience.

“It’s a one and done, it’s quick protection, you get your vaccine, two weeks later, you’re pretty much good to go,” said Hnida.

So what would he tell his family members about getting the J&J vaccine? He first pointed out everyone in his family is fully vaccinated but did discuss how he felt the conversation would go if they had to start fresh.

“I would talk to the folks who are not female and say, ‘Well you can go ahead and be vaccinated with whatever you choose.’ For females in the family under the age of 50, I would be a little bit hesitant and say, ‘We do have an abundance of the other two vaccines. I know that you mask, I know that you’re good with your social behaviors so your risk is pretty low so you do have the time to get a vaccine that requires a second dose.'”

He emphasized that was his personal opinion and simply the conversation he would have. Hnida said it’s important to make an informed choice about the vaccine.