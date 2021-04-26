DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver jury convicted Jose Armenta-Vazquez, 39, on all counts Monday for a stabbing in August 2019 that critically injured an Adams County judge. Magistrate David Blackett, 45, was repeatedly stabbed at his home in Denver’s Hale Neighborhood near 12th Avenue and Dexter Street.
Blackett, a former prosecutor, took the stand during the trial and offered testimony about the day he nearly died.
“I was stabbed in the heart,” said Blackett, who told the jury that he confronted the suspect who was trying to steal from his garage. Blackett identified Armenta-Vazquez as the man who attacked him.
Blackett said he tried to defend himself with a screwdriver and kicked at the suspect. Investigators testified that DNA evidence left on the screwdriver and other items matched Armeta-Vazquez, prompting a warrant for his arrest.READ MORE: ‘I Felt Like I Was Dying’: Adams County Magistrate David Blackett Describes Nearly Being Stabbed To Death
A Denver firefighter testified Wednesday that Blackett had no pulse when he was transported to the hospital and was not expected to survive.
After deliberating for more than three hours, the jury found Armenta-Vazquez guilty of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first degree assault and first degree burglary.
Immigrations and Customs Enforcement previously characterized Armenta-Vazquez as “a citizen of Mexico,” who was ordered removed from the U.S. in 1999.MORE NEWS: Transient Jose Armenta-Vazquez Arrested In Stabbing Of Judge David Blackett
State records show Armenta-Vazquez has a lengthy criminal record in Colorado and has used several aliases. His sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 11.