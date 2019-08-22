  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing and seriously injuring a metro-area judge. Magistrate David Blackett was attacked during a robbery at his home in Denver’s Hale neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found Blackett stabbed multiple times in an alley west of E. 12th Ave. and N. Dexter St. He was taken to a hospital and his condition is not currently known.

Investigators say the suspect is a white man in his 40’s about 5’9, 185 lbs. with salt and pepper hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a grey t-shirt.

Denver Police are offering up to $2,000 for information that helps solve the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

 

