DENVER (CBS4) – If you live along and east of Interstate 25 your Saturday might have started off with a bank of fog. This developed around sunrise as a northeasterly push of cool, moist air moved in from Nebraska.

We had a really cool view of the fog during our CBS4 This Morning newscast (7-8a) from our Lookout Mountain Camera. The fog appeared to be about 1,000 feet thick.

Once the fog burns off during the mid to late morning hours the rest of your Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures close to where they should be for this time of year. In Denver we are expecting a high in the 60s.

By late afternoon we will see clouds increasing from the west as a weather system moves out of Utah. These clouds should be mid and high level so that means we’ll stay dry. However a few rain or snow showers will be possible in the mountains this evening and overnight but nothing too widespread or heavy.

The wind will pick up this afternoon in western and southern Colorado. It’ll be breezy at times for the rest of us. We have Red Flag Warnings in effect for many areas in western and southern Colorado today. (red on map above)

Sunday will become pretty windy around the state with temperatures running several degrees above normal. That will drive the fire danger to extreme levels on the western slope and across southern mountain valleys. We could also see fire concern on the southeast plains where a Fire Weather Watch is in effect. (yellow on map above)

Another weather change will move into the state late Monday in the form of a cold front as a new storm from the Pacific Northwest drops into the Four Corners. It will bring rain and snow back into the forecast starting late Monday and lasting into early Wednesday.