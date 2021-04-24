DENVER (CBS4) – A bank of low clouds and fog pushed into northeast Colorado early Saturday morning. In some areas the fog reduced the visibility to under a quarter of a mile.
7:20am Look at this low level push of northeasterly wind this morning in NE Colorado. That is why a bank of fog has rolled into the Denver area. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/4cbuCJBJ6Y
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) April 24, 2021
The fog was impacting flights in and out of Denver International Airport. The FAA issued a ground stop until 9 a.m. and was reporting flight delays that averaged between 30-45 minutes.
The flight tracking website FlightAware.com showed some airborne planes circling in a holding pattern due to the low visibility. The twitter account for the airport posted that some planes could potentially be diverted to other locations.
Delays around an hour and diverts are possible this morning due to low visibility. Thanks for waiting out the fog with us! #cowx pic.twitter.com/GXEInquuWM
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) April 24, 2021
The CBS4 Morning Show had a great view of the fog bank Saturday morning from the camera on Lookout Mountain. It was a shallow bank of fog with clear sky and full sunshine above it.
The strong April sun will help mix the lower part of the atmosphere over the next few hours and by mid to late morning the fog will dissipate. Mostly sunny skies are expected by early afternoon with mid and high clouds moving in by this evening.
