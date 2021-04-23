(CBS4) — Coloradans could soon have a buzzworthy new option at the DMV — a specialty license plate celebrating the pollinators so important to our planet. First Gentleman Marlon Reis shared the winner of the Pollinator License Plate Design Contest on Facebook on Thursday.
Alain Suel of Denver created the design.
"I love Alain's vibrant design concept featuring the Bumblebee and the beautiful Blanket Flower (both native to Colorado)," Reis wrote. "Thank you to everyone who submitted their design ideas and many congratulations to Alain, whose design–in addition to being seen by millions of Colorado commuters each year–will help to generate much-needed funding for pollinator conservation efforts."
The Pollinator License Plate Design Contest was organized by the People and Pollinators Action Network.
"While final color-scheme and design may change, this concept will become the special new Colorado pollinator license plate, pursuant to adoption by the State Legislature," organizers said. "If the bill passes, we expect plates to be available next year."
Rep. Cathy Kipp, District 52, Rep. Matt Soper, District 54, Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, District 17, and Sen. Cleave Simpson, District 35, are sponsoring the bill.