(CBS4) – The Colorado Broadcaster’s Association recently announced the winners of its annual awards, and one of the top awards was given to a news anchor posthumously. Don Ward died of a heart attack while hiking Mount Cameron last August. The 55-year-old was a news anchor for CBS4 partner KKTV (11 News) in Colorado Springs. He was named Broadcaster of the Year.
Ward had worked at KKTV since 2006. The TV station reported that he was with friends when he died on the 14er — and he was doing what he loved.
In their announcement of the award, the CBA stated that Ward was a mentor to younger journalists and “was much loved in his community.”
“Don believed in telling the story straight and to the point with integrity and care,” said Pete Benedetti, CBA Board chairman.
In the virtual CBA presentation, Ward’s sisters were invited to speak about his career.
“It was obvious Don was meant to be in front of the camera and sharing the important stories of the world to everyone,” older sister Cindy Dillon said.
“Don loved his job as an anchor, but almost just as much he loved his job as a mentor, helping new reporters, sharing his wisdom and advice,” younger sister Jen Lennon said.