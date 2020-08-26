COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The memorial service for an accomplished journalist in Colorado Springs, who passed away unexpectedly Monday while hiking Mount Cameron, will be live streamed on Saturday morning. Don Ward, who was a news anchor for CBS4 partner KKTV (11 News) was 55 years old.
Ward’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. KKTV will stream the service on its Facebook page and on its web site. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, members of the general public are not able to attend.
Ward had worked at KKTV since 2006.
In 2010 the on-air version of his blog, “The Written Ward,” won him an Emmy Award for best commentator/editorialist. You can read some of his online blogs here.
KKTV reported that he was with friends when he died — and he was doing what he loved. It is believed that he had a heart attack.