DENVER (CBS4) – Spring snow continues to fall throughout Colorado. Wednesday marked eleven consecutive days with below average temperatures in Denver. Many Coloradans are ready for warmer weather, but climatologists say it’s better if the snow sticks around.

“The snow we are getting now is going to make it so we can have more fun later. If everything is on fire and the air quality is terrible in June, we can’t go out and enjoy the summer. We should just keep reminding ourselves that the snow is going to help to make the summer more enjoyable,” said Dr. Becky Bolinger, climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University.

Despite all the snow Colorado received in recent months, the majority of the state is still in a drought. Colorado can use all the moisture it can get.

“When we are getting all this moisture here, it’s really helping reduce our demand for what we need for things like watering our lawns. It’s less pressure we’re putting on the system in our urban areas. That’s going to help reduce this stress on the whole supply for our state and it’s really, really critical right now,” said Bolinger.

The long-range forecast predicts another hot, dry summer ahead us, putting the state at risk for wildfires. The state is working on mitigation efforts, but in the meantime, Mother Nature is working overtime to do her part.

“Snowpack is looking really good and for the South Platte Basin, which is great news, but all the other basins in the state are looking more likely as to have an early melt out of snow. The earlier that snow melts, the longer it has to dry out and become fuels for those wildfires. That is why we are expecting to have a higher risk for large wildfires, especially in those southern basins,” said Bolinger.

When fire season comes, Coloradans will wish flurry-filled Rockies games and spring shoveling stuck around a little longer. While many are eager for sunshine to return, spring snow is always better than summer smoke.