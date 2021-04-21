DENVER (CBS4) – The NFL announced the 2021 schedule for all 32 teams, including the Denver Broncos, will be released on the NFL Network on May 12 at 6 p.m. The upcoming season will be the first with 17 regular season games and three preseason games.
The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.
There will be nine games at Empower Field at Mile High; opponents include Los Angeles Charges, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Football Team, New York Jets and the Detroit Lions.READ MORE: Denver Broncos Unveil 2021 NFL Draft Hats
The Broncos will face division rivals on the road as well as the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Broncos will play the fifth-easiest schedule in the 2021 season, as their opponents have a 47.1% win percentage based off the 2020 records.