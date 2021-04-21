Selfless Colorado Woman, Angela Zivkovich, Donates Both A Kidney & Part Of Her Liver To StrangersColorado is number one in the nation for highest donor designation, but there are also people here willing to become living donors.

Broncos Players, Staff & Family Invited To Get COVID VaccineMembers of the Denver Broncos organization and their family members attended a COVID-19 vaccination event at the UChealth Training Center on Wednesday.

COVID Mass Vaccination Sites Taking Walk-Ins Without Appointments Amid High DemandWalk-or-drive up vaccinations are now being offered at Ball Arena in Denver, The Ranch in Loveland, the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo or the Mesa County Fair Grounds in Grand Junction.

Mass Vaccination Sites In Colorado Now Open To Walk-Ups: 'No More Excuses'Colorado is making it easier to get vaccinated as it moves to eliminate pre-registration at some of its biggest vaccination sites.

As Colorado COVID Hospitalizations Mount, Dr. Dave Hnida Cautions Residents: 'We Are Still In The Race'CBS4's Medical Editor is optimistic that four to six weeks from now the state will be in a good place. But, he cautions Coloradans against thinking the pandemic is over.

U.S Study Of Novavax COVID Vaccine Continues With 2 More Shots For VolunteersStudy of a promising COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax is continuing in the U.S. and Mexico.