(CBS4) – As the Denver Broncos look to make the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015, they might have gotten some help from the schedule makers. The Broncos will play the fifth-easiest schedule in the 2021 season, as their opponents have a 47.1% win percentage based off the 2020 records.
The Miami Dolphins are also tied with the Broncos with the fifth-easiest schedule.
This is different from last year when the Broncos played the 12th toughest schedule in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have the toughest schedule next season with their opponents having a 57.4% win percentage. The Philadelphia Eagles will have the easiest schedule with their opponents at 43% win percentage.
On Tuesday, the NFL announced each team will play 17 regular-season games and three preseason games. It was the first time the NFL changed the season structure since the 1978.
The Broncos 17th game will be against the Detroit Lions who finished in last place in the NFC North with a 5-11 record.
Denver has the 9th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft which begins on April 29.