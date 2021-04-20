DENVER (CBS4)– The University of Denver is requiring that all undergraduate and graduate students get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for the fall term. DU is requiring proof of vaccination or exemption before the fall term begins.
DU released this statement on Tuesday, "We have made vaccination an urgent priority because we believe a fully vaccinated community is the best way to protect ourselves and each other. In addition, through widespread vaccination, DU can confidently loosen or remove restrictions that have impacted social and mental well-being. Community members can feel safer and more comfortable as we make an on-campus, vibrant return to "normal" in the fall term."
In accordance with the guidance of health care experts, @UofDenver will require all undergraduate and graduate students living, learning or working on campus to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall 2021 term. Read more: https://t.co/uabk6mG97L
DU also confirmed that they surpassed 20,000 vaccinations on campus. They said that nearly 80% of campus faculty and staff voluntarily reported that they are at least partially vaccinated. DU said that there will be additional vaccination opportunities on campus for incoming students or they can obtain their COVID-19 vaccinations through their own health care provider.