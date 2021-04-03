DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators at Fort Lewis College in Durango say the COVID-19 vaccination will be a requirement for students attending classes on campus this fall. The announcement was made on Friday in the form of a letter from President Tom Stritikus to students and staff.

“A broadly vaccinated student body provides our best hope for returning to the hands-on, inclusive, experiential, and personalized learning environment that we have all come to love. As such, all students enrolling at FLC for the Fall 2021 semester will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Stritikus wrote.

The college is now the first in Colorado to mandate that students get the shot, Colorado Public Radio reported. Late last month, Rutgers University was the first in the nation to require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations before the start of the fall term.

Stritikus said Fort Lewis College is planning to host a COVID vaccination clinic on campus the week before the start of school for students who haven’t gotten the vaccine before then.

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida spoke about the issue earlier this week and pointed out that universities and colleges already routinely require students to have MMR (measles, mumps & rubella) and meningitis vaccinations. When it comes to coronavirus, Hnida pointed out the vaccine would offer protection to more than just the students.

“College students don’t have this superhuman immunity against COVID,” he explained, “even though the tendency is for that age group to have less severe disease. But there is no question we still see severe disease in that age group.”

“Even if the illness is mild or asymptotic, young people are more likely to become long haulers, so there is personal concern there.”

“Then you take a look at the fact if college students are not vaccinated, there is a risk of them bringing COVID out into the community off campus as well as bringing it home to their families.”

The complete letter from Fort Lewis College is as follows: