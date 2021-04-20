ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada confirmed that one juvenile was detained Tuesday for investigation of two new specific threats against students, staff and faculty at Ralston Valley High School. The school was being monitored by additional police officers on Tuesday morning.
One juvenile detained for investigation of threats against students staff and faculty at Ralston Valley High School. RV will be open and off of lockout. Thank you for your patience.
The threats were said to be similar to threats against the school on Monday.
On Monday afternoon, police responded to the school in reference to a Safe2Tell threat.
Officers gave an "all clear" at 2:30 p.m. and said the school was back to normal after officers checked the school. They add a school resource officer was inside the school when he received Safe2Tell reports "in reference to a threat to the school."
The juvenile was not identified.