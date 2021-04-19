ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police responded to Ralston Valley High School Monday afternoon for at least one Safe2Tell report. Details about that report are unclear.
At around 2:30 p.m. police gave an “all clear” and say the school is back to normal after officers checked the school. They add a school resource officer was inside the school when he received Safe2Tell reports “in reference to a threat to the school.”READ MORE: Colorado Congressman Ken Buck Declares 'Huge Win' For Parler's Reinstatement In Apple Store
Police say students were strategically released to keep everyone safe out of abundance of caution.
Safe to Tell reports were received by APD in reference to Ralston Valley High School. Officers are on scene and the students will be strategically released to ensure safety. The Safe to Tell reports are being investigated simultaneously. We will update here.
— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) April 19, 2021
Investigators are looking into the Safe2Tell reports. They say there is no evident threat to the public.
Police say no other schools were involved.
Safe2Tell is a state program to offer students a method to report suspicious or dangerous behavior. To make a report, students, staff and parents can call 1-877-542-7233. The tip line is available 24/7. Tips can also be made to Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.