DENVER (CBS4) – The governor’s mansion and multiple homes in Denver’s Cheesman Park neighborhood were vandalized sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning. Vandals sprayed “Woah, nice house bro, gentrifiers” on one home’s garage door.
Another home had "police make white people feel safe from minorities" spray painted on its garage door.
An anarchist “A” was also spray painted on the plaque in front of the governor’s mansion near 8th Avenue and Logan Street. The words “Adam Toledo” and “he was 13 years old, say his name” were spray painted on a wall across the street from the governor’s mansion.
CBS4 also suffered damage. The words "abolition" and "no more cops" were spray painted on the entry way and sidewalk.
Other damage to the building included “end cops” and “BLM.”
The Capitol building did not sustain damage. It’s not clear who is responsible for the vandalization.
The destruction comes hours after hundreds of protesters organized multiple demonstrations for social justice following the deaths of Daunte Wright in Minnesota and Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy, in Chicago.
Denver police officials say anyone who sustained damage to their home or business and hasn’t done so already should call the department’s non-emergency number at 720-913-2000. Police encourage business and home owners to take their own pictures and report them to police.