DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters gathered outside the State Capitol building Saturday at noon to call for justice following a deadly police shooting in Minnesota this week. Black Lives Matters organizers and protesters want to “defund, demilitarize and deescalate police,” and “end the wrongful murder, incarceration and criminalization” of people of color.
After about an hour of protesting on the steps of the capitol, the group moved to the street and began marching on Colfax Avenue.
"We're tired of talking about it. It's name after name. There's too many names. That's the first problem, there's a list of people that are dead, let alone the 13 year old that was just killed the other day, I believe (his name was) Adam. Unacceptable. Not okay," said Ashira Campbell, who helped organize the event.
Denver Police and Colorado State Patrol say they were aware of the protest and asked participants to protest peacefully.
The group planted paper tombstones on the west lawn of names of people presumably killed by police.
Another group planned for another protest at 2 p.m. at the same location. The Justice for Daunte Wright & All Victims of Police Terror! protest was organized by the Party for Socialsim and Liberation.