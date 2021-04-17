COVID In Denver: School District & Denver Health Host First Of Several Mass Vaccination Events For StudentsSaturday organizers held one event in Green Valley Ranch. It was the largest of six clinics they plan to hold. It’s a mission critical for DPS and Denver Health.

COVID Prompts Some Colorado Businesses To Evaluate & Improve Their Indoor AirIndoor venues in Colorado are starting to open their doors to employees and customers.

County Lines Divide Neighboring Restaurants Between Fully Open And Socially-DistancedCaught in the middle are the businesses, specifically restaurants, that straddle the county lines of counties keeping restrictions and those not.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Increase To 500 StatewideOn Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 500 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, the largest number since February 5.

Restaurant Owners Still Face Challenges Despite Lifting Of Some COVID RestrictionsThe City and County of Denver transitioned into its own public health order on Friday as the state's COVID Dial came to an end, maintaining restrictions at Level Blue from the previous scale.

Centura Health Announces Thousands Of New Vaccine Appointment Openings, Including 2nd DosesCentura Health announced thousands of new vaccine appointment openings on Friday.