DENVER (CBS4)– Several COVID-19 testing sites in the Denver metro area will be on a delayed start on Friday due to the Winter Weather Advisory and expected snowfall. The vaccination sites are expected to keep their normal schedule.
Snow amounts may reach 3 to 6 inches in Denver mainly on grassy surfaces.READ MORE: Air France Announces New Nonstop Flights From Denver International Airport To Paris
The testing sites affected:READ MORE: Raise The Future Is Giving Parents The Tools They Need To Help Their Children
All City Stadium – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
APS Professional Learning Center – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Center for African American Health – closed
Colorado School of Mines – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Echo Park – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
George Washington HS – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Instructional Support Facility – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Jefferson County Fairgrounds – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
King Center at Auraria – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Littleton Park and Walk – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
North High School – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Westminster High School – delayed start, opening at 9 a.m.
Wiggins Community Church – closed
Visit covidcheckcolorado.org for more details.