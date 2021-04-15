CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
DENVER(CBS)- The Denver metro area is now included in the WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Thursday afternoon thru Friday morning. Snow amounts may reach 3 to 6 inches mainly on grassy surfaces.

Credit: CBS4

 On the weather map we have a slow, lumbering low pressure system finally on the move toward Colorado. In the last 24 hours the system has transitioned from Nevada into Utah and has covered most of Colorado with cloud cover and light mountain snow early on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4

This will bring in a chance for afternoon rain and possible thunderstorms from Denver out over the northeastern plains. This rain will change over to snow overnight. As this slow system moves into Colorado snow will pick up in the mountains and northeastern plains.

Credit: CBS4

 

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera