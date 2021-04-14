CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County will be re-opening with no capacity restrictions Friday, April 16. It’s a move many call getting back to normal.

“When Friday morning comes around, and we’re actually able to open up it’s going to be very exciting,” Scott Gerdis, Castle Cafe Bar Manager said.

Douglas County’s decision to opt out of a Tri-County Health order comes as welcomed news to some businesses like the Castle Cafe.

“So we’ll be able to open up another 45% our restaurant,” Gerdis explained.

He has been with the restaurant for 20 years, and he’s never seen business slow down as it has in the past year.

“This is so unprecedented, it’s unbelievable. Not only does it affect the economy of the restaurant, but the trickle-down effect, your delivery drivers, your food reps,” he added.

While some are praising the decision, others are concerned.

“We can see from publicly available data, that anyone can find right now, that the pandemic is not over,” Kati Peditto said.

Peditto doesn’t like that data shows cases trending up. Douglas County Schools recently closed down five schools because of outbreaks.

“Douglas County ICUs are still at 75% capacity. So, the timing of this should have given the commissioners some pause,” Peditto said.

Others, however, don’t see that as severe enough to warrant restrictions.

“Most of the people who go out have either been inoculated or come to the realization that life has to go on,” Gerdis said.

Management at Castle Bar are still asking employees to make sure they wear masks, and take precautions, but they understand it could take customers more time to feel comfortable to coming back.

Douglas County must follow any changes at the state level. The state will retire its dial on April 16. The state’s mask order for indoors has been extended through May.