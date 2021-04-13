COVID In Colorado: Food Pantry Will Close As Older Adults Can Now Safely Shop For ThemselvesA Denver food pantry is getting ready to close and that's a good thing. A decline in COVID cases and the availability of vaccines have allowed the older adults served by the pantry at Kavod Senior Life to get out and shop for themselves.

What You Need To Know About The Johnson And Johnson Vaccine 'Pause'The news that the Johnson & Johnson or "Janssen" Covid vaccine is “being paused” is probably something that makes you a bit nervous, and certainly raises a bunch of questions of what exactly is going on during this roller coaster ride of a seemingly endless pandemic.

Colorado Pauses Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment paused the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

Douglas County Opts Out Of Tri-County Health OrderDouglas County commissioners voted to opt out of the Tri-County public health order which would essentially take over after the state's COVID-19 dial expires on April 16.

COVID In Colorado: Counties Join Partnership To Ease Back Into Fully ReopeningWhile state mandates for masks and limits on large-capacity, indoor gatherings remain in place, the state's COVID-19 dial will soon retire.

COVID In Colorado: All Veterans In Colorado Now Offered VaccineThe VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System says it can now offer COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans.