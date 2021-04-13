DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County commissioners voted to opt out of the Tri-County public health order which would essentially take over after the state’s COVID-19 dial expires on April 16. The order would have businesses operate at level blue restrictions.
The vote on April 13 means businesses can have 100% capacity. However, a mask mandate, ordered by Gov. Jared Polis, is still in effect through early May.READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Counties Join Partnership To Ease Back Into Fully Reopening
Restrictions on large gatherings are also still in place.
Low COVID-19 metrics were cited as reasons for the vote.
Commissioners cited what they describe as low infection rates, ample hospital capacity, and no deaths since Feb. 15.
Tri-County Health told CBS4’s Andrea Flores they expected Douglas County to opt out. They unveiled their own COVID-19 dial which would move participating counties to level blue through May 16.
Following that phase, counties would move to level clear for several months while health experts observe COVID-19 numbers.